At the BET Hip Hop Awards Tuesday night, Eminem performed an acapella freestyle with a singular focus on Donald Trump. He titled it The Storm (a reference to Trump's proclamation in early October that a meeting with his military leaders might signal "the calm before the storm").
And it is, as the kids say, fiiiiirrreee.
Here's a few lines to commit to memory.
Obama's loving it.
We better give Obama props
'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze
That'll prob'ly cause a nuclear holocaust
So is Hillary.
Then says he wants to lower our taxes
Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips
Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?
Same shit that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered
Then does it more
And this might be the first rap song John McCain ever hears.
He says, "You're spittin' in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards!"
Unless you're a POW who's tortured and battered
'Cause to him you're zeros
'Cause he don't like his war heroes captured
...then he says f*ck you to any of fans he shares with Donald.
And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his
I'm drawing in the sand a line: you're either for or against
And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split
On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this:
"Fuck you!"
Meanwhile, musicians, athletes, and everyone in between are currently melting down over the track, which you can read in its entirety below because we know that rap is very fast and we're here to help you.
Donald Trump has already spent this week waxing poetic about the "mike" as in "microphone." And Donald Trump has, in the past, responded to a diss from Snoop Dogg. So please, dear god, please, let him respond to Eminem.
Alright here you go, read Eminem's lyrics below, via RapGenius:
[Intro]
It's the calm before the storm right here
Wait, how was I gonna start this off?
I forgot … oh, yeah
[Single verse]
That's an awfully hot coffee pot
Should I drop it on Donald Trump? Prob'ly not
But that's all I got 'til I come up with a solid plot
Got a plan and now I gotta hatch it
Like a damn Apache with a tomahawk
I'ma walk inside a mosque on Ramadan
And say a prayer that every time Melania talks
She gets a mou—ahh, I'ma stop
But we better give Obama props
'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze
That'll prob'ly cause a nuclear holocaust
And while the drama pops
And he waits for shit to quiet down he'll just gas his plane up and fly around 'til the bombing stops
Intensities heightened, tensions are risin'
Trump, when it comes to giving a shit, you're stingy as I am
Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide 'em
'Cause you don't got the fucking nuts like an empty asylum
Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for
'Cause that's how he gets his fucking rocks off and he's orange
Yeah, sick tan
That's why he wants us to disband
'Cause he can not withstand
The fact we're not afraid of Trump
Fuck walkin' on egg shells, I came to stomp
That's why he keeps screamin', "Drain the swamp!"
'Cause he's in quicksand
It's like we take a step forwards, then backwards
But this is his form of distraction
Plus, he gets an enormous reaction
When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that in
-stead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada
All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather
Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers
Then says he wants to lower our taxes
Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips
Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?
Same shit that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered
Then does it more
From his endorsement of Bannon
Support from the Klansmen
Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black
And comes home from Iraq
And is still told to go back to Africa
Fork and a dagger in this racist 94-year-old grandpa
Who keeps ignoring our past historical, deplorable factors
Now if you're a black athlete you're a spoiled little brat for
Tryna use your platform or your stature
To try to give those a voice who don't have one
He says, "You're spittin' in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards!"
Unless you're a POW who's tortured and battered
'Cause to him you're zeros
'Cause he don't like his war heroes captured
That's not disrespecting the military
Fuck that! This is for Colin, ball up a fist!
And keep that shit balled like Donald the bitch!
"He's gonna get rid of all immigrants!"
"He's gonna build that thing up taller than this!"
Well, if he does build it, I hope it's rock solid with bricks
'Cause like him in politics, I'm using all of his tricks
'Cause I'm throwin' that piece of shit against the wall 'til it sticks
And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his
I'm drawing in the sand a line: you're either for or against
And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split
On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this:
"Fuck you!"
The rest of America stand up
We love our military, and we love our country
But we fucking hate Trump