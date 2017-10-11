Advertising

At the BET Hip Hop Awards Tuesday night, Eminem performed an acapella freestyle with a singular focus on Donald Trump. He titled it The Storm (a reference to Trump's proclamation in early October that a meeting with his military leaders might signal "the calm before the storm").

And it is, as the kids say, fiiiiirrreee.

Here's a few lines to commit to memory.

Obama's loving it.

We better give Obama props

'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze

That'll prob'ly cause a nuclear holocaust

So is Hillary.

Then says he wants to lower our taxes

Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips

Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?

Same shit that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered

Then does it more

And this might be the first rap song John McCain ever hears.

He says, "You're spittin' in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards!"

Unless you're a POW who's tortured and battered

'Cause to him you're zeros

'Cause he don't like his war heroes captured

...then he says f*ck you to any of fans he shares with Donald.

And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his

I'm drawing in the sand a line: you're either for or against

And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split

On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this:

"Fuck you!"

Meanwhile, musicians, athletes, and everyone in between are currently melting down over the track, which you can read in its entirety below because we know that rap is very fast and we're here to help you.

Protect Eminem at all cost — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 11, 2017

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Donald Trump has already spent this week waxing poetic about the "mike" as in "microphone." And Donald Trump has, in the past, responded to a diss from Snoop Dogg. So please, dear god, please, let him respond to Eminem.

Alright here you go, read Eminem's lyrics below, via RapGenius:

[Intro]

It's the calm before the storm right here

Wait, how was I gonna start this off?

I forgot … oh, yeah [Single verse]

That's an awfully hot coffee pot

Should I drop it on Donald Trump? Prob'ly not

But that's all I got 'til I come up with a solid plot

Got a plan and now I gotta hatch it

Like a damn Apache with a tomahawk

I'ma walk inside a mosque on Ramadan

And say a prayer that every time Melania talks

She gets a mou—ahh, I'ma stop

But we better give Obama props

'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze

That'll prob'ly cause a nuclear holocaust

And while the drama pops

And he waits for shit to quiet down he'll just gas his plane up and fly around 'til the bombing stops

Intensities heightened, tensions are risin'

Trump, when it comes to giving a shit, you're stingy as I am

Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide 'em

'Cause you don't got the fucking nuts like an empty asylum

Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for

'Cause that's how he gets his fucking rocks off and he's orange

Yeah, sick tan

That's why he wants us to disband

'Cause he can not withstand

The fact we're not afraid of Trump

Fuck walkin' on egg shells, I came to stomp

That's why he keeps screamin', "Drain the swamp!"

'Cause he's in quicksand

It's like we take a step forwards, then backwards

But this is his form of distraction

Plus, he gets an enormous reaction

When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that in

-stead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada

All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather

Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers

Then says he wants to lower our taxes

Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips

Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?

Same shit that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered

Then does it more

From his endorsement of Bannon

Support from the Klansmen

Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black

And comes home from Iraq

And is still told to go back to Africa

Fork and a dagger in this racist 94-year-old grandpa

Who keeps ignoring our past historical, deplorable factors

Now if you're a black athlete you're a spoiled little brat for

Tryna use your platform or your stature

To try to give those a voice who don't have one

He says, "You're spittin' in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards!"

Unless you're a POW who's tortured and battered

'Cause to him you're zeros

'Cause he don't like his war heroes captured

That's not disrespecting the military

Fuck that! This is for Colin, ball up a fist!

And keep that shit balled like Donald the bitch!

"He's gonna get rid of all immigrants!"

"He's gonna build that thing up taller than this!"

Well, if he does build it, I hope it's rock solid with bricks

'Cause like him in politics, I'm using all of his tricks

'Cause I'm throwin' that piece of shit against the wall 'til it sticks

And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his

I'm drawing in the sand a line: you're either for or against

And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split

On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this:

"Fuck you!"

The rest of America stand up

We love our military, and we love our country

But we fucking hate Trump

