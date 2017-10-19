Eminem and Kid Rock were at the Pistons' opener last night. They got different reactions.

His palms sweaty, knees week, arms heavy, Eminem pumped up the crowd at Wednesday night's Detroit Pistons opener, which was also the team's first game at their new arena.
Fans were psyched to see their hometown hero Slim Shady, fresh off of a viral anti-Trump rap that was more fire than any old boring, written op-ed.
Also present at the game was Trump fan and potential senate candidate Kid Rock, who got a less loving reception than Eminem.
The Detroit Free Press reported the fans' reactions:
The rapper [Eminem] took the microphone briefly and worked the crowd into a frenzy.
"Let’s go," he roared, and the crowd roared back with him.
A few moments later, the videoboard showed Kid Rock, who was sitting courtside, and who got booed where Eminem got cheered.
The difference didn’t go unnoticed by Van Gundy, who noted after the game Eminem’s appearance — in front of NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who was there to pay homage to the Pistons’ new home — said plenty.
"Without making a statement, they were able to make a statement," said Van Gundy.
Detroit is not a Trumpy town. Wayne County, where the city lies, voted overwhelmingly for Hillary. Kid Rock will have to work hard to win them over in his senate campaign, especially if Eminem jumps in, because this is the world we're living in now.