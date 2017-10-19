Eminem and Kid Rock were at the Pistons' opener last night. They got different reactions.

His palms sweaty, knees week, arms heavy, Eminem pumped up the crowd at Wednesday night's Detroit Pistons opener, which was also the team's first game at their new arena.

Yep, this happened.



EMINEM delivered a message to the crowd at Opening Night at @LCArena_Detroit! pic.twitter.com/0TpB6KU5fz — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 19, 2017

Fans were psyched to see their hometown hero Slim Shady, fresh off of a viral anti-Trump rap that was more fire than any old boring, written op-ed.

Also present at the game was Trump fan and potential senate candidate Kid Rock, who got a less loving reception than Eminem.

The Detroit Free Press reported the fans' reactions: