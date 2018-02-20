Fergie responds to the hate she got for her awful rendition of the national anthem.

As anyone who caught Fergie's rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner before the NBA All-Star Game game on Monday night can attest: it was bad. Terribly, awfully, disastrously bad. So atrocious, in fact, that now Fergie has issued an actual apology for her performance.

She didn't grab her crotch and spit, a lá Roseanne Barr; there was nothing offensive about the performance except for how not good it was. Imagine if a really unskilled Marilyn Monroe impersonator performed the "Happy Birthday Mister President" song but with the lyrics to the national anthem. And also that impersonator was Fergie.

Fergie took a whole lot of artistic license and people were not here for it. But because she didn't mean to upset anyone, she gave a statement to TMZ, swearing she was sorry about it.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night, I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best," she said.