Recently, beloved '90s boy band Hanson made their grand return to music, and they are not happy about the current state of the industry. Actually, they're really just not happy that Justin Bieber exists.

In a recent interview with Australian radio station Hit107FM, the Hanson brothers made it pretty clear that they aren't big fans of a one Mr. Justin Bieber.

Hanson played a game on the show called "Whose Song Is It Anyway?" with hosts Amos Gill, Cat Lynch and Angus O’Loughlin.

The brothers admitted that they don't listen to much "modern" music, and warned the hosts up front, "Here's the deal with this game: We're gonna lose."

When asked to name the title and artist of the song "Despacito," which is the biggest song in Australia at the moment, all three Hanson brothers were stumped. When the hosts revealed that the song was by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber, Hanson actually seemed relieved that they weren't able to name that tune.

"Can I just say I'm glad I didn't know what that one was," one of the brothers quipped. "I prefer not to get any venereal diseases so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears ... it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible."

Throughout the interview, Hanson had found it hilarious that most koalas have chlamydia, so naturally, they brought it up in reference to J. Biebs.

“It’s like hanging out with a koala,” one of the brothers said. “Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.”

MmmBurned.

