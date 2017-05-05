It's been 25 years since the Hanson brothers innocently opened your heart to the magic of sweet, handsome men singing in harmony. The three Jonathan Taylor Thomas lookalike and their shaggy hair MMMBopped their way into your soul as you danced around your mom's CD player in your JNCO jeans.
With chokers back in style, maybe Hanson will be, too. The trio—Isaac, Zac, and Taylor—are embarking on a 25th-anniversary tour to celebrate when they went from brothers to bandmates in 1992, and they're just as dreamy as they were then.
And they performed a capella backstage like some preppy college bros.
Hanson will heal us.
Who needs healthcare? We have Hanson.