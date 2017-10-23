Videos of Harry Styles being sexually assaulted onstage have emerged. Twitter is pissed.

Former One Directioner and current solo performer Harry Styles had his member rudely groped onstage during a performance at a breast cancer awareness concert on Sunday. During the show, which was at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl, Styles approached the crowd and while most fans reached for his jacket and chest, one fan reached up and grabbed at Styles' junk.
At least two videos from Twitter users show the incident where it looks like Styles is sexually assaulted. Styles appears to move the person's hand away and then leaps back from the crowd and continues his performance.
An eyewitness at the show told Yahoo!,
Near the end of performing "Kiwi", like usual, Harry went to the very front of the stage to get the crowd extra excited. He got down onto his knees and was shaking his arms to the music with his eyes closed. A fan then reached out and touched his crotch. He very quickly got up and appeared to also shove their hand a little bit to remove them faster. You can tell it freaked him out a little because as he continued performing, he avoided the section that fan was standing in.
Although Styles hasn't made a statement about it yet, his fans are speaking out about the incident on Twitter. The hashtag #RespectHarry was soon trending.
Just a reminder to all fans out there—just because a person is famous doesn't mean you can touch them, and groping anyone, anywhere, at any time, without consent, is NOT OKAY.