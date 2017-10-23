Videos of Harry Styles being sexually assaulted onstage have emerged. Twitter is pissed.

Former One Directioner and current solo performer Harry Styles had his member rudely groped onstage during a performance at a breast cancer awareness concert on Sunday. During the show, which was at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl, Styles approached the crowd and while most fans reached for his jacket and chest, one fan reached up and grabbed at Styles' junk.

At least two videos from Twitter users show the incident where it looks like Styles is sexually assaulted. Styles appears to move the person's hand away and then leaps back from the crowd and continues his performance.

touching harry’s crotch without consent is SEXUAL ASSAULT! this is VILE. he CLEARLY felt uncomfortable #respectharry pic.twitter.com/i0gdNyekt7 — em | 9 days 🌈 (@stylesscrabble) October 22, 2017

An eyewitness at the show told Yahoo!,