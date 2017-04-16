Advertising

With his performances on Saturday Night Live—including a turn as a young Mick Jagger—the anticipation for Harry Styles' self-titled debut album has reached fever pitch. The ex-One Direction pop star led off with his first single, the slow-burn epic ballad "Sign of the Times," which sounded pretty amazing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feyRL4lrWWk

But it was his unusual decision to premiere a new song, "Ever Since New York," that really got the fans' attention. It's a more conventional, deceptively simple guitar-based tune, though no less sultry than "Sign of the Times."

Advertising

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKNaz_UagRA

People loved it! There was just one problem. Where the heck can you listen to it besides on SNL's YouTube channel? And when's the album version coming?

So I just woke up and Ever Since New York is still not available on iTunes and Spotify pic.twitter.com/EyQGCmY5c4 — NoControlProjec (@NoControlProjec) April 16, 2017

WHY ISNT EVER SINCE NEW YORK STILL NOT AVAILABLE?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/vek1yljkMS — NoControlProjec (@NoControlProjec) April 16, 2017

Advertising

release Ever Since New York @Harry_Styles — maram (@louslegend) April 16, 2017

I still haven't heard Ever Since New York properly why it isn't on spotify or something — rani (@httpslouie) April 16, 2017

I can't wait for "Ever Since New York" — jose (@jtolentinoii) April 16, 2017

Advertising

Harry, what do you think about releasing ever since new york on itunes? I think it would be a great thing to do. I bet it would be great fun — A (@kkkvvkkkvkkk) April 16, 2017

Take me to NYC and let me kiss Harry and let him sing "ever since New York" again and again — Sassy ? (@ninjharry) April 16, 2017

EVER SINCE NEW YORK HAS BEEN STUCK IN MY HEAD — Jessica (@tattoohes_) April 16, 2017

@Harry_Styles what r u waiting to release ever since new york on spotify???? — amora (@btwlarryfcks) April 16, 2017

Advertising

i already memorized the lyrics to Ever Since New York — marzan (@chopsueyeyelash) April 16, 2017

There's still no word about when "Ever Since New York" will drop on iTunes and Spotify, but if people have to wait until the album itself comes out—on May 12—then they may want to try and get comfortable. Or keep tweeting, whatever.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.