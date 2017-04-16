With his performances on Saturday Night Live—including a turn as a young Mick Jagger—the anticipation for Harry Styles' self-titled debut album has reached fever pitch. The ex-One Direction pop star led off with his first single, the slow-burn epic ballad "Sign of the Times," which sounded pretty amazing.
But it was his unusual decision to premiere a new song, "Ever Since New York," that really got the fans' attention. It's a more conventional, deceptively simple guitar-based tune, though no less sultry than "Sign of the Times."
People loved it! There was just one problem. Where the heck can you listen to it besides on SNL's YouTube channel? And when's the album version coming?
There's still no word about when "Ever Since New York" will drop on iTunes and Spotify, but if people have to wait until the album itself comes out—on May 12—then they may want to try and get comfortable. Or keep tweeting, whatever.