Advertising

Good news, internet. We have another epic Photoshop battle for you. The star today? One Direction's Harry Styles.

An unofficial One Direction Twitter account tweeted these photos of Harry Styles dangling in the air, filming the music video for his new song, "Sign of the Times."

Harry filming the music video for Sign of The Times. #1 pic.twitter.com/lkRjqs0txx — 1D Updates (@1DInfoForFans) April 4, 2017

Naturally, the internet was going to have something to say about photos of Harry Styles dangling in mid-air. And so, a Photoshop battle was born.

Many Photoshop battle participants put Harry into iconic movies.

Advertising

Harry Styles and the Chamber Of Secrets (2002) pic.twitter.com/dSX6wTwnVT — ellie (@starlordhs) April 4, 2017

@Harry_Styles im loving your collaboration with Disney in Up pic.twitter.com/I67hug241t — duda targaryen (@trulylarried) April 4, 2017

One person helped British politician Boris Johnson get in on the fun.

Advertising

This person helped Harry Styles find his inner Miley.

I came in like a wrecking ball I never hit so hard in love, all I wanted was to break your walls

All you ever did was break me

You wreck me pic.twitter.com/OOc4JVskHa — dunkirk (@jornalarry) April 4, 2017

Ugh. Perfection. Honestly, I don't even need to see the music video for "Sign of the Times." I just want to see Harry Styles star in a Mary Poppins reboot.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.