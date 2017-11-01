Harry Styles stopped his concert to help a fan having a panic attack. It got intense.

On October 29, pop star Harry Styles paused his concert at the Eventim Apollo in London when he noticed a fan in the audience collapse from a panic attack. That is some serious empathy. Do I all of a sudden love Harry Styles? Yes, it seems I do.

zoe_unknown: @Harry_Styles broke up the song bc someone feels bad pic.twitter.com/FtpJmwf98n — best harry pics (@TheStylesFandom) October 29, 2017

Another fan at the concert captured the moment on video, and posted it to Twitter. Styles saw a fan collapse in the audience, and he noticed security guards trying to get to her through the crowd. He stopped the song he was performing ("Just a Little Bit of Your Heart"), and said to the audience (over a period of a minute or two), "If everyone could just give her a bit of space, everyone just chill for a second. Is everyone OK? You still with me? Do you want to help her up? If everyone could give her a little bit of space, everyone just chill for one second, we'll get some people."

He also asked the crowd to step back from the girl so that security could actually reach her. Once they had her, Harry asked everyone, "Is everyone OK?" and started the song over from the beginning.

Per Uproxx, the girl is named Annie, and she posted a few tweets thanking Styles, but her account is now private. But apparently she tweeted, "Harry Styles stopped his entire show because I got crushed and then watched me being pulled over the barrier. That was one of the most horrendous panic attack's I've ever had like even the medics were terrified of the state I was in. Harry is so f*cking pure I can't believe it. I feel like f*cking sh*t but I'm so grateful to Harry for having such a pure heart and stopping the show to get security to help me."