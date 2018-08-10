Jimmy Kimmel debuts 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition.' Lil Wayne got wrecked.

Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets' returned on Thursday, and this time the segment featured the internet ripping hip hop artists and rappers to shreds.

Lil Wayne, Eve, 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky, Dj Khaled, Big Sean, Tyler the Creator, Awkwafina and Pusha-T were just a few of the artists who were subjected to the cruel critics on Twitter. Luckily, many of these people know how to handle a diss-track.

Check it out:

Yes, 50 Cent may have once rapped these lyrics:

"Keep thinkin I’m candy till ya f*ckin skull get popped

And ya brain jump out the top like Jack-in-the-box

In the hood summer time is the killing season

It’s hot out this b*tch that’s a good ’nuff reason"

...but he still can get his feelings hurt when you say mean things about him on the internet, okay!?

However, we don't know how DJ Khaled is ever going to come back from this one: