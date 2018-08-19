James Blunt got extremely honest about why he was late for a show. TMI or not enough?

We all know and love English singer-songwriter James Blunt, whose romantic hits "You're Beautiful" and "Goodbye My Lover" have inspired worldwide swooning. His compositions provide the perfect soundtrack to an amorous night spent in with a significant other - or whoever you found on Tinder and supplied with your home address. No judgment here.
Apparently James doesn't fear the judgment of his fans - or anyone with a Twitter account - because he recently gave an extremely honest reason for why he arrived late to a concert. He's currently touring Europe and was tardy for a show in Coburg, Germany. Fans waited in eager anticipation, and one tweeted directly at him:
Unexpectedly, James replied to the fan - and he didn't offer a half-assed excuse. He got real about sh*t hitting the fan, or at least the toilet bowl.
Characteristic of his name, James didn't hold back. He was refreshingly candid about his late arrival, and Twitter had some fun with his blunt-ness (sorry).
This fan recognizes potential for musical parody when he sees it. Move over, Weird Al. You've got competition.
So much silly wordplay.
Not everyone appreciated his realness. Some things are better left unsaid, according to them.
James, of course, made it to the stage and rocked his show. The man can handle a small setback.
Tonight, we'll be hydrating and eating mild, whole foods in his honor. Godspeed, good sir.