I never thought James Blunt's hit single "You're Beautiful" was a good song. There is something about the way he croaks the words "you're beautiful" in that high-pitched whine that gave me the feeling he's the type of guy who stalks women who are not interested from afar and cannot take a hint to save his life. And it turns out that after all these years I was right for thinking that song was creepy as hell.

Blunt told the Huffington Post on Friday that "You're Beautiful" is not a love song, but is often misinterpreted as one. "Everyone goes, 'Ah, he’s so romantic. I want 'You’re Beautiful' as my wedding song,'" Blunt said. "These people are fucked up." Whoa. Blunt went on to explain what the song was actually about:

"'You’re Beautiful' is not this soft romantic fucking song. It’s about a guy who’s high as a fucking kite on drugs in the subway stalking someone else’s girlfriend when that guy is there in front of him, and he should be locked up or put in prison for being some kind of perv."

Looks like my creeper radar was spot on. Do you think that Blunt would have become a mega-star and went on to have the U.K.'s best-selling album of the decade if everyone knew that song was about a dude who was high as balls, ogling somebody else's girlfriend? Seems unlikely. But that doesn't stop Blunt from resenting the way he's been misinterpreted. "You get labeled with these things like, 'Oh, James Blunt. Isn’t he just a soft romantic?' Well, fuck that. No, I’m not." Wow, imagine being famous but getting a slightly different type of fame than the one you wanted? Sounds like the problems of a mediocre white man to me! Blunt has a new album, The Afterlove, out now, and you better believe I will never listen to it.

