Early Friday morning, Jay-Z released his new album (exclusively on Tidal, sorry) and all anyone cares about is the title track, 4:44, and a few other lines floating around the album like truth bombs. It's a big deal for reasons that have nothing to do with hip hop. Because on the album, Jay-Z raps these words:

"Yeah, I'll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky"

What did the internet do without Donald Trump as POTUS? Well, in 2016 it had Becky. Becky had "the good hair," said Beyonce on Lemonade, and Becky with the good hair had Jay-Z. Extra-maritally. Scandalously.

“He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”

the beyhive when they heard jay z admit to cheating on beyoncé on 4:44 pic.twitter.com/B5xLvh62qk — breanna. (@brexpk) June 30, 2017

And allegedly, until now.

Solange: beats Jay Z in an elevator for cheating



Y'all: nah



Beyoncé: says Jay cheated on Lemonade



Y'all: nah



Jay: "I cheated"



Y'all pic.twitter.com/m5hPbK5YC8 — struggles & sass (@20SomethingSass) June 30, 2017

"Well If Beyoncé forgave Jay Z for cheating then y'all should be able to let it go & give us a second chan..." pic.twitter.com/pkE9gPBRES — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

Me tryna vibe to Jay Z album but him cheating on Beyoncé keeps popping in my head pic.twitter.com/k5RrH5EMtt — 〽️ (@xxMERE) June 30, 2017

Jay had teased a response to his wife's cheating allegations in music before. On an All the Way Up remix in May 2016, he rapped:

You know you made it when the fact / Your marriage made it is worth millions / Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is / Survival of the littlest.

You know you've lost some music cache when your most shocking lyrics are all confirming your wife's accusations of infidelity, but let's see how much of the Beyhive signs up for Tidal before we mock him.

Me taking to Jay Z about hurting Beyoncé & cheating on her pic.twitter.com/M0ZAwIJ169 — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

Jay Z admitted cheating on Beyonce, dissed

Kanye W,

Kim Kardeshians,

Future,

OJ Simpson on "4:44"



He simply wants to crash the market. — #TheVoiceNigeria (@Onos147) June 30, 2017

*Jay Z admits to cheating on Bey in his song*

The Whole entire Beyhive:😤😡 pic.twitter.com/aRW0QzbDhq — Napturally_Breezy (@napturally17) June 30, 2017

Jay Z admit to cheating on Beyoncé. He's gonna be at the next family reunion like pic.twitter.com/D6ZHg8ybxQ — 🅼▲🅻🅸🅺 (@malikofori) June 30, 2017

Jay Z really did cheat on Beyoncé. Lemonade wasn't a lie, BEYONCÉ WAS GOING THROUGH IT ALL. pic.twitter.com/oxMJYFPr8H — ㅤ (@SindidAlam) June 30, 2017

Here's the rest of Jay Z's lyrics on the song, and I've taken the liberty of bolding the parts about cheating. Via Rap Genius:



Look, I apologize, often womanize

Took for my child to be born

See through a woman's eyes

Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles

Took me too long for this song

I don't deserve you, I harass you out in Paris

Please come back to Rome, you make it home

We talked for hours when you were on tour

Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone

Said: "Don't embarrass me," instead of "Be mine"

That was my proposal for us to go steady

That was your 21st birthday, you mature faster than me

I wasn't ready, so I apologize

I've seen the innocence leave your eyes

I still mourn this death, I apologize for all the stillborns

'Cause I wasn't present, your body wouldn't accept it

I apologize to all the woman whom I

Toyed with your emotions because I was emotionless

I apologize 'cause at your best you are love

And because I fall short of what I say I'm all about

Your eyes leave with the soul that your body once housed

And you stare blankly into space

Thinkin' of all the time you wasted in on all this basic shit

So I apologize I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us

And all this ratchet shit and we more expansive now

Meant to cry and die alone in these mansions

Or sleep with our back turned

We're supposed to vacay 'til our backs burn

We're supposed to laugh 'til our hearts stops

And then we end a space with a dark stop

And let love light the way

Like the men before me, I cut off my nose to spite my face

I never wanted another woman to know

Something about me that you didn't know

I promised, I cried, I couldn't hold

I suck at love, I think I need a do-over

I will be emotionally available if I invited you over

I stew over what if you over my shit? And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do

If they ain't look at me the same

I would prob'ly die with all the shame

"You did what with who?"

What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate?

"You risked that for Blue?"

If I wasn't a superhero in your face

My heart breaks for the day I had to explain my mistakes

And the mask goes away and Santa Claus is fake

And you go online and see

For Blue's tooth, the tooth fairy didn't pay

Keep your eyes glued to Twitter.

This is Jay-Z’s version of Lemonade.



Grapeade or some shit. — Il Madrina (@RedBeKnowing) June 30, 2017

