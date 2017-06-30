Entertainment > Music
Entertainment > Music
Becky's back and the Beyhive is murderous after Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyonce.
Early Friday morning, Jay-Z released his new album (exclusively on Tidal, sorry) and all anyone cares about is the title track, 4:44, and a few other lines floating around the album like truth bombs. It's a big deal for reasons that have nothing to do with hip hop. Because on the album, Jay-Z raps these words:
"Yeah, I'll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky"
What did the internet do without Donald Trump as POTUS? Well, in 2016 it had Becky. Becky had "the good hair," said Beyonce on Lemonade, and Becky with the good hair had Jay-Z. Extra-maritally. Scandalously.
“He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”
the beyhive when they heard jay z admit to cheating on beyoncé on 4:44 pic.twitter.com/B5xLvh62qk— breanna. (@brexpk) June 30, 2017
And allegedly, until now.
Solange: beats Jay Z in an elevator for cheating— struggles & sass (@20SomethingSass) June 30, 2017
Y'all: nah
Beyoncé: says Jay cheated on Lemonade
Y'all: nah
Jay: "I cheated"
Y'all pic.twitter.com/m5hPbK5YC8
"Well If Beyoncé forgave Jay Z for cheating then y'all should be able to let it go & give us a second chan..." pic.twitter.com/pkE9gPBRES— Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017
Me tryna vibe to Jay Z album but him cheating on Beyoncé keeps popping in my head pic.twitter.com/k5RrH5EMtt— 〽️ (@xxMERE) June 30, 2017
Jay had teased a response to his wife's cheating allegations in music before. On an All the Way Up remix in May 2016, he rapped:
You know you made it when the fact / Your marriage made it is worth millions / Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is / Survival of the littlest.
You know you've lost some music cache when your most shocking lyrics are all confirming your wife's accusations of infidelity, but let's see how much of the Beyhive signs up for Tidal before we mock him.
Me taking to Jay Z about hurting Beyoncé & cheating on her pic.twitter.com/M0ZAwIJ169— Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017
Jay Z admitted cheating on Beyonce, dissed— #TheVoiceNigeria (@Onos147) June 30, 2017
Kanye W,
Kim Kardeshians,
Future,
OJ Simpson on "4:44"
He simply wants to crash the market.
*Jay Z admits to cheating on Bey in his song*— Napturally_Breezy (@napturally17) June 30, 2017
The Whole entire Beyhive:😤😡 pic.twitter.com/aRW0QzbDhq
Jay Z admit to cheating on Beyoncé. He's gonna be at the next family reunion like pic.twitter.com/D6ZHg8ybxQ— 🅼▲🅻🅸🅺 (@malikofori) June 30, 2017
Jay Z really did cheat on Beyoncé. Lemonade wasn't a lie, BEYONCÉ WAS GOING THROUGH IT ALL. pic.twitter.com/oxMJYFPr8H— ㅤ (@SindidAlam) June 30, 2017
Here's the rest of Jay Z's lyrics on the song, and I've taken the liberty of bolding the parts about cheating. Via Rap Genius:
Look, I apologize, often womanize
Took for my child to be born
See through a woman's eyes
Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles
Took me too long for this song
I don't deserve you, I harass you out in Paris
Please come back to Rome, you make it home
We talked for hours when you were on tour
Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone
Said: "Don't embarrass me," instead of "Be mine"
That was my proposal for us to go steady
That was your 21st birthday, you mature faster than me
I wasn't ready, so I apologize
I've seen the innocence leave your eyes
I still mourn this death, I apologize for all the stillborns
'Cause I wasn't present, your body wouldn't accept it
I apologize to all the woman whom I
Toyed with your emotions because I was emotionless
I apologize 'cause at your best you are love
And because I fall short of what I say I'm all about
Your eyes leave with the soul that your body once housed
And you stare blankly into space
Thinkin' of all the time you wasted in on all this basic shit
So I apologize
I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us
And all this ratchet shit and we more expansive now
Meant to cry and die alone in these mansions
Or sleep with our back turned
We're supposed to vacay 'til our backs burn
We're supposed to laugh 'til our hearts stops
And then we end a space with a dark stop
And let love light the way
Like the men before me, I cut off my nose to spite my face
I never wanted another woman to know
Something about me that you didn't know
I promised, I cried, I couldn't hold
I suck at love, I think I need a do-over
I will be emotionally available if I invited you over
I stew over what if you over my shit?
And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do
If they ain't look at me the same
I would prob'ly die with all the shame
"You did what with who?"
What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate?
"You risked that for Blue?"
If I wasn't a superhero in your face
My heart breaks for the day I had to explain my mistakes
And the mask goes away and Santa Claus is fake
And you go online and see
For Blue's tooth, the tooth fairy didn't pay
Keep your eyes glued to Twitter.
This is Jay-Z’s version of Lemonade.— Il Madrina (@RedBeKnowing) June 30, 2017
Grapeade or some shit.