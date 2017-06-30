Advertising

We're learning a lot from Jay-Z's new album, 4:44. The rapper admitted that he cheated on his wife Beyoncé and came after Kanye West, but there's one more huge announcement. Jay-Z's mom, Gloria Carter, came out as lesbian in one of the tracks.

The track, called "Smile," (which you can listen to on Tidal) features Jay-Z and his mom talking about her sexuality. According to The Huffington Post, this is the first time either of them have publicly addressed Carter's sexual identity.

"Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian," Jay raps in the song. "Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take."

He continues, "Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her."

Carter herself is also featured on the track. She gives the song's spoken word outro.

"Living in the shadow / Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?" Carter asks in the outro. “In the shadows people see you as happy and free / Because that’s what you want them to see,” she continues.

“The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free / But you live with the fear of just being me... Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be / No harm for them, no harm for me / But life is short, and it’s time to be free / Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed."

Jay-Z has publicly voiced his support for the LGBT community in the past. In a 2012 interview with CNN, he advocated for the legalization of gay marriage.

"I've always thought it as something that was still, um, holding the country back," Jay-Z said, referring to the fact that gay marriage wasn't yet legal in all states. "What people do in their own homes is their business and you can choose to love whoever you love. That's their business. [It] is no different than discriminating against blacks. It's discrimination plain and simple."

You can listen to 4:44 streaming on Tidal.

