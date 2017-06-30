Advertising

Early Friday morning, Jay-Z released his new album (exclusively on Tidal, sorry) and it took less than a second for fans to circle his lyrical shots at Kanye West with a thick red marker:

But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane.

Apparently, Jay-Z did not love when Kanye ranted about how Jay-Z might assassinate him. Hard to blame him. No one likes that.

The beef seems to center mainly around that screed, from peak 2016 Kanye, above. From the mouth of Kanye West aka The College Dropout aka Saint Pablo:

Advertising

Motherfuckers might feel a way about this tonight. Beyonce, I was hurt! Cause I heard that you said you wouldn't perform unless you won video of the year over me and over "Hotline Bling." In my opinion—now don't go trying to diss Beyonce, she is great, Taylor Swift is great... but sometimes we be playing the politics too much just to win! ... I've been sitting here to give y'all my truth, even at the risk of my own life. Even at the risk of my own success, my own career. I've been sitting here to give y'all the truth. Jay Z, call me, bruh. You still ain't call me. Jay Z, call me. Aye, bruh, I know you got killers. Please don't send them at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man. I'm not trying to be the man. I just am a man, the same as anybody here. I ain't above, below none of y'all. We all equal. We all equal. This is the vibes, bro. This is the future.

Advertising

And since Jay-Z was already in the Delorean reviving those "Becky with the good hair" cheating rumors facts, he parked the car and visited 2016 ranting Kanye.

Hov absolutely destroyed Kanye on 'Kill Jay-Z' & the best part is Kanye prolly loved it when he heard it. — mohamad m. ali (@moesdeph) June 30, 2017

Here's the verse, ​via Rapgenius:

You dropped outta school, you lost your principles

I know people backstab you, I felt bad too

But this 'fuck everybody' attitude ain't natural

But you ain't a Saint, this ain't KumbaYe

But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye

You gave him 20 million without blinkin'

He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin'?

"Fuck wrong with everybody?" is what you sayin'

But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane

Advertising

The "dropped outta school" line obviously refers to Kanye and his "College Dropout" album, and then he saves you the trouble of reading between the lines by saying Kanye's name. The "20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin'" is a pretty clear reference to Kanye's concert rant at Jay's expense.

Beyond that, it's a more-money-more-problems situation that is way above my pay grade. Here's RapGenius' interpretation of the rant:

Kanye had previously mentioned in June 2016 that he was thinking about signing to Apple and giving Hov a $20 million cut of a potential hundred million dollar deal on “Saint Pablo”: "I would’ve took a hundred million and gave 20 to Hov

I heard it’s the way they did it when we only had a stove" It seems as if Jay was able to keep Kanye at Tidal by fronting him $20 million, but rather than being thankful, Kanye went and gave Jay a mouthful on stage.

Advertising

So everyone's hurt, Jay-Z's ranting about Kanye's rant from 2016, and at the end of the day, we're all winners in a Twittersphere full of juicy gossip. But mainly Jay-Z.

Bey:Jay Z cheated on me "Lemonade"

Jay Z:Admitted he cheated "4:44"

Jay Z:Diss Kanye & Kim "4:44"

Yall dont get its strategies 4 album sales pic.twitter.com/R7q3qYNOX8 — IG: MrCocofficial (@MrCocoOfficial) June 30, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.