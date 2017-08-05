Advertising

There's something pretty familiar about Jay-Z's new music video. The rapper and producer just released the video for his song "Moonlight" on Tidal, and it couldn't BE a more perfect tribute to everyone's favorite sitcom of the '90s and early 2000s, Friends.

Though the full video is currently only available to Tidal subscribers, its director, Alan Yang (who you might recognize if you're a Master of None fan), posted a small snippet of the music video to Twitter on Friday.

I directed a music video for Jay-Z. It's called Moonlight. Available on Tidal now and everywhere in a week. pic.twitter.com/UkLfo7g2f2 — Alan Yang (@AlanMYang) August 4, 2017

The video features Issa Rae playing Rachel, Tiffany Haddish as Phoebe, Tessa Thompson as Monica, Jerrod Carmichael playing Ross, Lakeith Stanfield as Chandler, and Lil Rel Howery as Joey.

In an exclusive clip shared on Tidal, we see a word-for-word remake of the opening scene to the classic Friends episode, "The One Where No One is Ready," which you can watch below. As Yang stated in his tweet, the full video will be available everywhere next week.

Could we BE any more excited?!

