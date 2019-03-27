Writer trashes Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill.' People are, actually, very mad???

Over at Someecards, we promote freedom-of-discussion and celebrate differences of opinion. But certain opinions, like the world being flat, or vaccinations harming children, are simply wrong and dangerous and should never see the light of day. Unfortunately, many very bad opinions often do see the light of day—in fact, they make up about a third of the internet (the rest is mostly memes and porn).

Recently, a very bad take ended up on the feminist website, Jezebel, with the headline: "Jagged Little Pill is actually very bad???" Unfortunately, I read it, and it felt like someone had reached back in time to punch my teen self in the gut for absolutely no apparent reason. As if being a teen wasn't painful enough.

SPOILER ALERT: if the three question marks and the "actually" in the headline aren't enough of an indication, this article—and not Alanis' album—is what is actually very bad. The writer opens by celebrating her husband for condescendingly criticizing her music taste, and it somehow gets worse from there. In paragraph two she slams both 2Pac and Rihanna, implying we should defer to her more sophisticated husband's preferences from that point on, because he likes The Beach Boys. She then, with no self-awareness or solid evidence, goes on to try and take down Alanis Morrisette's iconic, beloved, and multiple Grammy-winning 1995 album for reasons that seem to have nothing to do with the album, or music in general, and everything to do with her trying to distance herself from her "uncool" teen self.