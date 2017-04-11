If there's anything the internet loves, it's trying to figure out the hidden meanings behind the photos celebrities post on social media (especially when there might be love in the air.) This week's mystery: are Joe Jonas and Nicki Minaj secretly in love? Jonas' band DNCE and Minaj are collaborating on a song called "Kissing Strangers" together. On Monday, Jonas tweeted this photo of the band posing with Minaj to announce that it would be released on April 14.
But here's where it gets interesting. Jonas followed up the photo of the whole band with this one of just he and Minaj, where it looks like she's pulling him in for a kiss.
Obviously, the photo is a little steamy, and it sent Twitter spiraling into madness.
Some people were downright speechless, and had to use GIFs to express their many emotions.
Some demanded to know what was going on.
Others think the photo means Nicki Minaj and Joe Jonas are collaborating on more than just a music video. (Like building a quiet but beautiful life in the countryside together.)
Does this really mean Nicki Minaj and Joe Jonas are in love? It's unlikely. If anything, I think these are probably just promotional photos from their music video. But hey, this is the internet! Go on and speculate wildly!