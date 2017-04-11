Advertising

If there's anything the internet loves, it's trying to figure out the hidden meanings behind the photos celebrities post on social media (especially when there might be love in the air.) This week's mystery: are Joe Jonas and Nicki Minaj secretly in love? Jonas' band DNCE and Minaj are collaborating on a song called "Kissing Strangers" together. On Monday, Jonas tweeted this photo of the band posing with Minaj to announce that it would be released on April 14.

KISSING STRANGERS FT. @NICKIMINAJ #💋👥 4.14 pic.twitter.com/YlHXQolfEP — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 10, 2017

But here's where it gets interesting. Jonas followed up the photo of the whole band with this one of just he and Minaj, where it looks like she's pulling him in for a kiss.

😏 #💋👥 818-650-3623 pic.twitter.com/OZ8A9sBkU2 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 10, 2017

Obviously, the photo is a little steamy, and it sent Twitter spiraling into madness.

Some people were downright speechless, and had to use GIFs to express their many emotions.

Some demanded to know what was going on.

WHAT IS THIS?!??? — Ashley M. (@SoCallMeAshley) April 10, 2017

Shit joe what are you trying to do to us 😮😮😮😮😮😂😂😂😂🙊🙊🙊😘😘😘😍😍😍😍 — #KissingStrangers (@DNCEMendesFan) April 10, 2017

Others think the photo means Nicki Minaj and Joe Jonas are collaborating on more than just a music video. (Like building a quiet but beautiful life in the countryside together.)

Camp rock 3 is gonna be sexier ^ 😏🔥 — jonas lovato (@jemiforeverxxx) April 10, 2017

Does this really mean Nicki Minaj and Joe Jonas are in love? It's unlikely. If anything, I think these are probably just promotional photos from their music video. But hey, this is the internet! Go on and speculate wildly!

