Unless you've been on a remote island with zero access to the internet for the last few days, you're probably aware that Taylor Swift released the first single off her new album on Thursday night.

She also released a teaser for the song's new music video, which many criticized for looking too much like Beyoncé's Lemonade. Now, the director of Swift's video is speaking out about the controversy.

The full "Look What You Made Me Do" music video is set to premiere on Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards, but Swift did share a short teaser for it on Twitter on Friday.

After seeing the teaser, a lot of people on social media pointed out that some of the shots from Taylor's new music video look an awfully similar to Beyoncé's 2016 video album, Lemonade.

On Friday night, "Look What You Made Me Do" video director Joseph Kahn addressed the controversy on his Twitter page.

He insisted that any similarities to

I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017

The shot from Swift's new video that caused the most hubbub online was the one that drew comparison to Beyoncé's song "Formation," which she performed at the Super Bowl in 2016.

Simply Lemonade vs Ssips Lemonade pic.twitter.com/EEJjG1rK1z — jujoffer (@jujoffer) August 25, 2017

But Kahn says there's more to that shot than you can see in the teaser.

Also there's something to that "formation" shot I painted out and you haven't seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday :)#LWYMMDvideo#SneakyAsian — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017

He also had a feeling that people might change their tune about what exactly he's "copying" after they see the full video.

Before video release: Kahn copying Lemonade



After video release: Kahn copying obscure K Pop video made in North Korean prison in 2006 😘 — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 25, 2017

So, is the "Look What You Made Me Do" video actually a big ol' Beyoncé ripoff, or is it going to end up being totally different from Lemonade? Guess we'll just have to wait for the full video to find out.

