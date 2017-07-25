Advertising

Have you accepted Justin Bieber as your personal savior? Well, there's a rumor swirling around the Australian morning shows that the reason the Biebster is cancelling his Purpose tour is to focus on his faith and... to start his own church. Because sure, why not? If Donald Trump is president, I don't see why Justin Bieber cannot be the Pope.



The New Zealand Herald reports:

In a "world exclusive", Australia's Today Extra said: "I am led to believe that the real reason he's come off the road is because he wants to reconnect with his faith and maybe even planning to start his own Church. "Whether he's looking at teaming up with [Hillsong] ... or starting his own church, we're not quite sure ... That's the word from an inside source." Bieber is closely linked to "rock star preacher" Carl Lentz, who is a Hillsong church superstar, and Lentz has joined Bieber on the road during the Purpose tour, including visiting New Zealand earlier this year.

Oh please, let this be true. Give us all something to Belieb in.



As the article notes, Bieber found Jesus a few years ago and joined Hillsong church, a "hipster church" at which everyone wears the same hat.



Nope, not kidding. They all wear these hats.

He was baptized by Lentz a few years ago by Lentz in NBA player Tyson Chandler's bathtub, as one does.

Given that Justin already has an army of Beliebers, he should probably have no trouble recruiting for his own cult church, but he may still want to consult '90s teen heartthrob/modern day religious leader Andrew Keegan for organizational tips.

