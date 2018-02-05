Here's why Prince fans were upset with Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime performance.

During Sunday's Super Bowl half-time show, Justin Timberlake sang along to Prince's "I Would Die 4 U" with a projection of Prince performing behind him. Reaction was mixed, but generally, Prince fans were not pleased.
Prince, who passed away in 2016, had famously made statements implying that the idea of musicians from different eras jamming together via "virtual reality" was "demonic." So when it was revealed earlier in the day that Timberlake planned to perform with a hologram of Prince, in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, MN, fans were understandably upset.
Then Prince's long-time friend Sheila E. tweeted that she'd talked to Timberlake and there would be no hologram.
While there was no actual hologram, the performance (which you can watch here) did include a projection of Prince on a billowing white sheet, which many fans thought was just about as bad. Also, just an aside: kind of a weird choice for a song, no?
Prince specifically said in a 1998 interview with Guitar World that the idea any "situation where you could jam with any artist from the past" was "the most demonic thing imaginable." He continued,
Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing ... it really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song (Free As A Bird), manipulating John Lennon's voice to have him singing from across the grave ... that'll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control.
Fans were also upset that Timberlake would be doing a Prince tribute, given that Timberlake once dissed Prince on Timbaland's "Give It To Me" in 2007." According to TMZ, Prince once joked, "For whoever is claiming that they are bringing sexy back, sexy never left!" That was, of course, a reference to Timberlake's hit, "SexyBack." On the Timbaland track, Timberlake sings in response, "We missed you on the charts last week / Damn, that’s right you wasn’t there / Now if se-sexy never left, then why is everybody on my shi-i-it? / Don’t hate on me just because you didn’t come up with it."
Prince fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.