Here's why Prince fans were upset with Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime performance.

During Sunday's Super Bowl half-time show, Justin Timberlake sang along to Prince's "I Would Die 4 U" with a projection of Prince performing behind him. Reaction was mixed, but generally, Prince fans were not pleased.

Justin Timberlake under fire after giving a tribute to Prince during the SuperBowl Halftime Show despite Prince's public statements against Timberlake and Prince's strong beliefs against technology like the one used to present Prince as a hologram. #Prince pic.twitter.com/z1tqRQHPiP — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 5, 2018

Prince, who passed away in 2016, had famously made statements implying that the idea of musicians from different eras jamming together via "virtual reality" was "demonic." So when it was revealed earlier in the day that Timberlake planned to perform with a hologram of Prince, in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, MN, fans were understandably upset.

Then Prince's long-time friend Sheila E. tweeted that she'd talked to Timberlake and there would be no hologram.

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

While there was no actual hologram, the performance (which you can watch here) did include a projection of Prince on a billowing white sheet, which many fans thought was just about as bad. Also, just an aside: kind of a weird choice for a song, no?

Prince specifically said in a 1998 interview with Guitar World that the idea any "situation where you could jam with any artist from the past" was "the most demonic thing imaginable." He continued,