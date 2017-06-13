Advertising

Feud: Katy and Taylor might be reaching its series finale.

The Katy Perry-Taylor Swift feud is one of the most influential feuds of our time, rivaled only by the one between Kanye West and Taylor Swift. But after escalating the feud to promote her new album, Perry is extending an olive branch, and has changed lyrics to her diss track "Swish Swish" to prove it.

This is her "sorry" face. Giphy

Entertainment Tonight reports that in a concert to cap off her epic four-day livestream to promote her album Witness, Perry swish swished some key lyrics.

Instead of singing "Don't you come for me," Perry sang "God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl."

While it could also be read as a super passive aggressive Southern lady saying, "bless your heart," it sounds like Perry's genuine about wanting to move on to bigger, better, celebrity feuds.

"God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl." Giphy

Over the livestream, Perry told Arianna Huffington that she was ready to "let the feud go."

"I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her… There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world,"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNzo2DE1CUw

"I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she's a fantastic songwriter," Perry continued. "I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, 'Yeah, we can do this.'"

Peace has come to our land at last.

Katy Perry would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. Giphy

