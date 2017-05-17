Back in 2008, Katy Perry wrote the pop jam 'I Kissed A Girl' about giving a same-sex smooch a try and famously liking it. Nine years later, we finally found the woman who inspired the lyrics: It is none other than fellow singer Miley Cyrus.
Mystery solved, put away your spy kits!
In an interview with WKTU, Miley Cyrus spoke about her decade-long friendship with Katy Perry and revealed that the song 'I Kissed A Girl' was actually about her:
When she came out with 'I Kissed a Girl,' I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, 'Who did you write that about?' She said me! And I was on a four wheeler, actually – my dad had this four wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four wheeler – and I heard it and I screamed, and started freaking out.
That same year, Miley and Katy attended the VMAs together, thus beginning their 10-year friendship. Cyrus told the radio station that she considers Perry her oldest friend.
Looks like Miley and Katy are even closer than we originally thought!