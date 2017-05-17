Advertising

Back in 2008, Katy Perry wrote the pop jam 'I Kissed A Girl' about giving a same-sex smooch a try and famously liking it. Nine years later, we finally found the woman who inspired the lyrics: It is none other than fellow singer Miley Cyrus.

Mystery solved, put away your spy kits!

Hope her boyfriend don't mind it.

In an interview with WKTU, Miley Cyrus spoke about her decade-long friendship with Katy Perry and revealed that the song 'I Kissed A Girl' was actually about her:

When she came out with 'I Kissed a Girl,' I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, 'Who did you write that about?' She said me! And I was on a four wheeler, actually – my dad had this four wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four wheeler – and I heard it and I screamed, and started freaking out.

That same year, Miley and Katy attended the VMAs together, thus beginning their 10-year friendship. Cyrus told the radio station that she considers Perry her oldest friend.

Looks like Miley and Katy are even closer than we originally thought!

