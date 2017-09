Advertising

The reviews of Kendrick Lamar's latest album, DAMN., are overwhelmingly positive, but we found the one that counts the most:

Just because you're one of the most successful rap artists in pop culture, doesn't mean you don't need the support and approval of your dear old mom, right? The emoji-filled message of love and positivity is so "classic mom" that I cannot get over it. And the rest of the internet loved her message of praise, too.

I need the studio version of this message https://t.co/z3hA2FV9k0 — chirp (@saturatedkev) April 22, 2017

Nothing beats yo Momma supporting you and texting your lyrics https://t.co/7ty0J2qVbi — K E Double N Man (@BoochiBonaduchi) April 22, 2017

My goodness I'm not a crier why are my eyes watering?! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/kCSr6Z0Cnr — Lauren Hard (@laurenhard) April 22, 2017

Me as a mom https://t.co/RBHwp2sxei — ॐ silk flower ॐ (@bruhfuckoff) April 22, 2017

Me this week when my mom started using emojis. I was shaken to my core 😂 https://t.co/LhpqQIWyJU — miss benjamin (@imKINGjane) April 22, 2017

Ain't no support like support from Moms 💯 https://t.co/xJS7Hb1XRc — Booker D (@No_Talking713) April 22, 2017

😂😂😂 this be my momma too https://t.co/4r2sUHkOs4 — ebonee davis (@eboneedavis) April 22, 2017

This makes me smile so hard. https://t.co/Qc3eEzkoBn — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) April 22, 2017

MOMS ARE THE BEST THE END GOODBYE.

