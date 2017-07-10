Advertising

Kesha made her triumphant return to the music world last week with the release of her new single, "Praying." You might be thinking to yourself, "Where does Kesha get the inspiration for her music?" Well, now we know the answer to that question: Aliens.

Kesha stopped by the Zach Sang Show recently to talk about her return to music. While talking about her new album, Kesha casually brought up the fact that one of her new songs, "Spaceship," is inspired by a time she saw UFOs at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Advertising

"I look up in the sky and there's a bunch of spaceships," Kesha said. "I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don't know why I didn't like try to take a picture of it - I just looked at it."

"I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, 'What in the hell is that?'" Kesha continued. "I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back."

Kesha recalled that the "spaceships" later appeared again in a different formation.

Advertising

"I was like, 'Those are fucking aliens.' They were spaceships!" she said.

Ah, Kesha's Instagram post from a couple months ago claiming that UFOs are real finally has some context.

ufos are real. i have seen them. not playing. A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on May 17, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Anyways, Kesha then revealed that her extraterrestrial encounter was the inspiration for her song, "Spaceships," which will appear on her upcoming album Rainbow. A song inspired by aliens? Yeah, that sounds like Kesha.

Rainbow is set to be released on August 11.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.