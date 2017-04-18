Last weekend was the first weekend of the star-studded music festival, Coachella. But there was no star shining quite as brightly as this small child dancing his heart out to Migos and Drake.
I don't have an answer as to why someone would think taking a small child to Coachella was a good idea, but the dancing kid truly seemed to be having the time of his life.
Videos of the little boy surfaced on social media, and quickly went viral.
He has a lot of fans now.
As well as some doubters.
But one things for sure, this little dude is living his best life.