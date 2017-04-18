Advertising

Last weekend was the first weekend of the star-studded music festival, Coachella. But there was no star shining quite as brightly as this small child dancing his heart out to Migos and Drake.

I don't have an answer as to why someone would think taking a small child to Coachella was a good idea, but the dancing kid truly seemed to be having the time of his life.

Migos is for the kids pic.twitter.com/Et6YJKvjdo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 16, 2017

Videos of the little boy surfaced on social media, and quickly went viral.

He has a lot of fans now.

You might have been cool as a kid, but not "dancing to bad and bougie at Coachella" cool https://t.co/2yDn0G0ac3 — Robert Nguyen (@snapgamenguyen) April 17, 2017

he'll be on Ellen by Wednesday lol — OCD For Life (@MooshAndTwist) April 17, 2017

As well as some doubters.

That video of a kid dancing at coachella is blowing up, no one is asking the right questions. Who the hell brings a 5 year old to coachella? pic.twitter.com/7uP08VTwzX — Gabriel Ephard (@GabeEphard) April 17, 2017

What does this kids parents do that they're buying Coachella tickets for an 8 year old — deha (@deja_williams12) April 17, 2017

But one things for sure, this little dude is living his best life.

