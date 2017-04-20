Advertising

When I was 12-years-old, I spent most of my days playing Nintendo 64 and watching Big Brother behind my parent's backs. This is not the case for preteen Tye Trujillo, who just made his tour debut with the popular nu metal band Korn in Bogota, Colombia.

Casual.

Tye Trujillo is the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, so shredding is basically in his blood. And the 12-year-old didn't just inherit his father's luscious head of hair, he also adopted some of his dad's amazing skills.

Advertising

Although both are pretty damn important. giphy

According to the The Huffington Post, Tye Trujillo is not an official member of Korn quite yet, and is just filling in for the band's usual bassist Reggie "Fieldy" Arvizu on their Latin American tour.

Based on the sound of that crowd, Feildy may have some competition.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.