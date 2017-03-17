Advertising

Donald Trump was starting petty fights with celebrities long before he was president of the United States, and now it's been revealed that he once kicked beloved boy band One Direction out of his hotel in New York.

According to NME, One Direction's Liam Payne told Rollacoaster that Trump booted One Direction from Trump Tower because the band didn't take the time to meet one of his daughters. (It has not been confirmed which Trump daughter is in question here.)

Apparently Trump summoned the band to come meet his daughter, and when they didn't comply, he booted them from the hotel.

“You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter," Liam Payne said in the interview. "He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘no’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us.”

“So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave,” Payne continued.

If you want to hear Donald Trump's side of the story, we're sure he'll be tweeting it to Liam around 5AM tomorrow morning.

