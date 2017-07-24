Advertising

Linkin Park has released a statement concerning the unexpected and heartbreaking suicide of their frontman, Chester Bennington.

Besides posting a picture of Bennington and retweeting LiveNation's announcement that Linkin Park's North American tour has been canceled, the band has understandably remained largely silent since the news of Bennington's death surfaced on Thursday.

Last week Bennington's Linkin Park bandmate, Mike Shinoda, tweeted that a statement on behalf of the band would come as soon as they had one. On Monday morning, the band released this emotional statement:

Dear Chester, Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you. Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve. Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much. Until we see you again, LP

Additionally, the band also set up this page for those suffering from depression and who are struggling with suicidal thoughts. The page provides resources to those seeking help, and is also an active memorial page for the Linkin Park singer.

