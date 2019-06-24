Lizzo's BET Awards performance is what we need to start the week off right.

If you haven't been listening to LIzzo, it's time. Last night she absolutely killed it, getting a standing ovation from everyone, including Rihanna, when she performed her song "Truth Hurts."

There's really nothing we need to write here, just enjoy Lizzo on the BET Awards.

Here's the original "Truth Hurts" video.

Our personal favorite, "I Love You."

And here earlier hits, "Water Me" and "Good As Hell."

Now that we think of it, every Monday should be Lizzo Monday.