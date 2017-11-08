Mariah Carey's former bodyguard may be suing her for sexual harassment. Oh, and for calling him a Nazi.

Mariah Carey may be getting sued by her former security company for calling the owner, Michael Anello, a Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member and a white supremacist. Anello, who was Carey's bodyguard, has prepared a draft of a lawsuit which also includes allegations of sexual harassment against the 47-year-old singer, according to TMZ.

Anello, whose company was employed by Carey from June 2015 to May 2017, claims that Carey stiffed him $221,329.51 (can't forget that 51 cents), and that she'd promised him two more years of work, which adds another $511,000 to the total due.

There's no information about why Carey called Anello those names, other than the fact that he's clearly bald. Anello claims in the lawsuit that Carey apparently "wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people." It's all very confusing.

There's also not much information about the sexual harassment allegations. In the draft of the lawsuit, Anello alleges that Carey committed "sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello." According to Anello, Carey once asked him to come to her room to move some luggage, but when he showed up, she was wearing see-through lingerie. He says he then tried to leave, but Carey insisted he move the luggage. Per TMZ, Anello says after moving the luggage he left the room and there was no physical contact between him and Carey.