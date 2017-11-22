Adam Levine and Jimmy Fallon tried to go undercover and busk in the NYC subway. They're too famous.

Usually Maroon 5 bandmates Adam Levine and James Valentine can't go anywhere without being recognized, but on Tuesday, the two musicians plus Jimmy Fallon went undercover and busked in the New York City subway.

Yes, only in New York can wildly famous people get away with a stunt like this.

Looking like hipster incarnations of the Duck Dynasty cast, Fallon, Levine and Valentine all donned excessive facial hair and sang Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" in one of New York's busiest subway stations.

They managed to draw a pretty decently sized crowd, but once the wigs came off, this subway station pretty much transformed into a concert venue.

Check it out:

Yeah, that seems worth missing your train for.