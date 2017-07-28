Advertising

Because Photoshop exists and people can use it, the Twitter account Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) tweeted out some pictures of iconic rap album covers, updated to include actor Michael Cera on them. Why this is a thing, we have no idea, but now that it's been done, we need to see Michael Cera on more album covers.

here are some rap album covers but with michael cera pic.twitter.com/YM51DZF9aR — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) July 27, 2017

Rae Sremmurd, Sremm Life Twitter: Pigeons and Planes

NWA, Straight Outta Compton Twitter: Pigeons and Planes

Kendrick Lamar, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City Twitter: Pigeons and Planes

The idea caught on a bit, with a few people making their own covers with the 29-year-old Arrested Development star.

Hoping this catches on and becomes a huge thing. We need Michael Cera on the cover of The Chronic.

