Advertising

Because Photoshop exists and people can use it, the Twitter account Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) tweeted out some pictures of iconic rap album covers, updated to include actor Michael Cera on them. Why this is a thing, we have no idea, but now that it's been done, we need to see Michael Cera on more album covers.

Rae Sremmurd, Sremm Life
Rae Sremmurd, Sremm Life
Twitter: Pigeons and Planes
Advertising
NWA, Straight Outta Compton
NWA, Straight Outta Compton
Twitter: Pigeons and Planes
Outkast, Stankonia
Outkast, Stankonia
Twitter: Pigeons and Planes
Kendrick Lamar, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City
Kendrick Lamar, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City
Twitter: Pigeons and Planes

The idea caught on a bit, with a few people making their own covers with the 29-year-old Arrested Development star.

Advertising

Hoping this catches on and becomes a huge thing. We need Michael Cera on the cover of The Chronic.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.