Because Photoshop exists and people can use it, the Twitter account Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) tweeted out some pictures of iconic rap album covers, updated to include actor Michael Cera on them. Why this is a thing, we have no idea, but now that it's been done, we need to see Michael Cera on more album covers.
The idea caught on a bit, with a few people making their own covers with the 29-year-old Arrested Development star.
Hoping this catches on and becomes a huge thing. We need Michael Cera on the cover of The Chronic.