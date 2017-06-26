Advertising

Sunday night at the BET Awards: Beyonce won five awards, obviously, Nicki Minaj was humiliated by her rival, shockingly, and to top it all off... FLOTUS showed up. Not Melania.

The other FLOTUS, the impeccable Michelle Obama.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a surprise message to humanitarian award recipient Chance the Rapper at the BET Awards last night pic.twitter.com/ZLvQsMiN1y — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 26, 2017

As Chance the Rapper, 24, won the night's Humanitarian Award to keep his Best New Artist statue company, Michelle Obama appeared via satellite to lavish praise on the musician she's known since "he was a wee little baby rapper."

Me after seeing Michelle Obama on my TV. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/GYIhXdSDwo — Princess 🌻 (@materialgirl_me) June 26, 2017

A tweet of appreciation for Mrs. Michelle Obama for staying forever involved in celebrating education & black culture #BETAWards #rolemodel — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) June 26, 2017

Chance donated $1 million to Chicago public schools this year, good for at least a pat on the back from the most popular Obama in history.

Here's Obama's full message, which reportedly brought tears to the rapper's eyes:

Hello BET family! Barack and I are so sorry that we can't be there tonight in person, but please know that we are with you in spirit, and we are so incredibly proud of you, Chance. We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper. And it has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways. In addition to making some really amazing music, Chance has been taking that big bright spotlight that follows him around and he's shining it on young people in our hometown of Chicago. Time and again he has been standing up, speaking out, and doing the work to get kids in our community the education they deserve. And with these passionate efforts, Chance is showing our young people that they matter. That they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed. And that they have so much to contribute to their communities and to our country. Chance, you are an outstanding role model and an inspiration to all of us who care about our next generation. Because of you, countless young people will grow up believing in themselves, fulfilling their god-given potential, and then reaching back and lifting up other people along the way. I can think of no better legacy to leave, and I am thrilled to celebrate you here tonight, and honored to call you my friend. Thanks so much for everything you do. Congratulations and god bless.

"After the first lady’s touching words," writes the HuffPo, "cameras caught Chance with tears in his eyes."

Here's Chance's overwhelmed, eloquent, passionate, political response:

The part about legalizing weed in Chance The Rapper's speech after receiving the BET Humanitarian Award. 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ELyqH1lZ0r — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) June 26, 2017

...which is nothing compared to the internet's:

When Michelle Obama popped up on that screen #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ATp1CaNgq7 — Jaycrazy (@jaelyn_falana) June 26, 2017

Michelle Obama had one of the best performances at the #BETAwards. Hands down pic.twitter.com/lOCssacOlU — Prince Cazembe, PhD (@TwiterlessGuru) June 26, 2017

Me watching Michelle Obama on #BETAwards



God I miss that woman.. pic.twitter.com/z2KxfxPMH1 — RespectMyGame (@battletested5) June 26, 2017

Michelle Obama: Chance you are a role model



Melania Trump: cHanCe yOu aRe a rOlE mOdeL #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/6uIx5OCA9B — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 26, 2017

Dear Young Chance, leave something for Middle Aged Chance to win over the next three decades.

