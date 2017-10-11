Advertising

On Tuesday, Miley Cyrus twerked her way into the passenger seat of James Corden's car for the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Of course, Cyrus belted out her biggest hits like 'We Can't Stop,' 'The Climb,' and 'Wrecking Ball,' but between songs, she talked about everything from smoking weed to her accidental hit-and-run in The Voice parking lot. It's a lot. But hey, so is Miley Cyrus.

Check it out:

While cruising around California, Cyrus licked some stamps, played a game called "how high" (it's exactly what you think it is), and opened up to Corden about her now-infamous 2013 VMA performance. You remember the one:

Still creepy. giphy

Yeah, Cyrus revealed that it took that messy, tongue wagging, twerking nightmare of a performance to turn her into the activist she is today.

"I realized if that many people were going to talk about something that I did, or something that I do, then I should make it a good thing," said Cyrus. "I should make it something that can change people's lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but become a fun Halloween costume for people."

