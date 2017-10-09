Halloween is just around the corner, and you know what that means— it is finally time to turn up your favorite spooky bop, "The Monster Mash."
It's practically impossible not to put on your best spooky voice and sing along to this banger that is, no joke, scientifically proven to be the single best Halloween song in existence.
But get this— you've never heard the actual "Monster Mash" song. Confused? Allow Twitter to explain.
As pointed out by Twitter user @Lawrence_Miles, the 1962 song "The Monster Mash" by Bobby Pickett is merely a song ABOUT a song called "The Monster Mash." The narrator is describing the scene as an observer, and therefore you never actually get to hear the music all those monsters and ghouls were jamming to.
To put it mildly, people's minds were BLOWN.
Now, there was some controversy surrounding this statement—mainly people argued that "The Monster Mash" was a dance and not a song at all.
But a lyrical fact-check proved that untrue:
So yeah, everything you know is a lie! But hey, don't let that stop you from doing the "Transylvania twist" at all the Halloween parties you attend.