Halloween is just around the corner, and you know what that means— it is finally time to turn up your favorite spooky bop, "The Monster Mash."

It's practically impossible not to put on your best spooky voice and sing along to this banger that is, no joke, scientifically proven to be the single best Halloween song in existence.

But get this— you've never heard the actual "Monster Mash" song. Confused? Allow Twitter to explain.

As pointed out by Twitter user @Lawrence_Miles, the 1962 song "The Monster Mash" by Bobby Pickett is merely a song ABOUT a song called "The Monster Mash." The narrator is describing the scene as an observer, and therefore you never actually get to hear the music all those monsters and ghouls were jamming to.

Guys. I'm here to red-pill you all.



You've never heard the actual Monster Mash. You've just heard a record *about* the Monster Mash.



Yeah. — Lawrence Miles (@Lawrence_Miles) October 8, 2017

Bobby Pickett is a non-monster recalling an occasion when he heard monsters mashing. At best, his recording is only a rough approximation. — Lawrence Miles (@Lawrence_Miles) October 8, 2017

To put it mildly, people's minds were BLOWN.

Woahhh. I've just realised I've never heard the bird, but I've heard about the bird. The word that is that bird. — Kev (@KevPharmacist) October 8, 2017

You also never heard the funky music the white boy played, and Feliz Navidad never wished you a Merry Christmas in English. — Going Rampant (@goingrampant) October 8, 2017

Ceci n'est pas une Monster Mash. — Dagoth S. Pumpkins (@maruhkati) October 8, 2017

why would you unleash this on the world aren't things bad enough https://t.co/Qz5pPVe2TU — Jessa Kent (@JessaKent) October 8, 2017

Now, there was some controversy surrounding this statement—mainly people argued that "The Monster Mash" was a dance and not a song at all.

The monster mash is the dance, not the song... — Kyle Orland (@KyleOrl) October 8, 2017

But a lyrical fact-check proved that untrue:

Incorrect: it's both the dance and the song, as detailed by the line "He did the Mash, they played the Monster Mash." — Nick C. is a Dracula (@nickchester) October 8, 2017

So yeah, everything you know is a lie! But hey, don't let that stop you from doing the "Transylvania twist" at all the Halloween parties you attend.

