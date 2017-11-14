Here are the three songs psychopaths like the most, according to a real study by scientists.

Have you ever wondered what kind of music psychopaths listen to? If so, congrats! You are probably a psychopath.

Just kidding!

But Professor Pascal Wallisch and Nicole Leal of NYU were curious to see if there is any correlation between certain musical genres and psychopathy, a personality disorder characterized by manipulativeness and a lack of empathy.

To find out, the two conducted a study to see if psychopaths tend to gravitate toward certain musical genres or styles. The results might surprise you (especially if you watch a lot of movies about psycho killers. Why are those dudes always listening to classical music?).

According to The Washington Post, the researchers gave a questionnaire to more than 190 NYU psychology students that rated their level of psychopathy. Then the students listened to a songs from a wide range of songs, from classical to recent Billboard 100 hits, and rated them on a seven-point scale.

The songs with the highest correlation to psychopathy are as follows: