Here are the three songs psychopaths like the most, according to a real study by scientists.

Have you ever wondered what kind of music psychopaths listen to? If so, congrats! You are probably a psychopath.
Just kidding!
But Professor Pascal Wallisch and Nicole Leal of NYU were curious to see if there is any correlation between certain musical genres and psychopathy, a personality disorder characterized by manipulativeness and a lack of empathy.
To find out, the two conducted a study to see if psychopaths tend to gravitate toward certain musical genres or styles. The results might surprise you (especially if you watch a lot of movies about psycho killers. Why are those dudes always listening to classical music?).
According to The Washington Post, the researchers gave a questionnaire to more than 190 NYU psychology students that rated their level of psychopathy. Then the students listened to a songs from a wide range of songs, from classical to recent Billboard 100 hits, and rated them on a seven-point scale.
The songs with the highest correlation to psychopathy are as follows:
Eminem’s 'Lose Yourself'
Blackstreet’s 'No Diggity'
Justin Bieber’s 'What Do You Mean'
Yep. Some psychos are totally Beliebers. Admit it, you had a feeling all along.
The songs people with psychopathic traits were most adverse to were:
Dire Straits’ 'Money for Nothing,' the 1956 song 'Wayward Wind' and The Knack’s, 'My Sharona.'
Wallisch and Leal say they are still looking into the correlation between the top songs to see if they relate to those who exhibit psychopathic behavior, but they haven't found a pattern yet.
But, okay, let's be real here. Who doesn't love the song 'No Diggity'?