Nick Mara is a 19-year-old who caught the attention of Simon Cowell back in 2016. He is now a member of 'Pretty Much' who is said to be the next 'One Direction'. Knowing Simon, and his luck with creating musical groups, Nick is in for a wild ride.

It may appear that Nick's road to fame is happening overnight, but it has taken years of practice and hard work. There are a lot of things we don't know about Nick and his journey to success, but here are five things we do know.

Nick Mara is a Dancer

@prettymuch got back to dancing today.....im rusty lol big thanks to @bam_martin for teachin and vibin with us today 🙏🏽 A post shared by Nick Mara (@therealnickmara) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

Although Nick's singing skills are definitely there, he was a dancer first. Nick was born on November 8, 1997, in Englishtown, New Jersey, and raised with three siblings. He has a sister, and two older brothers, Rob and Chris.

Nick was previously a member of Iconic Boyz. He has been a featured dancer on Saturday Night Live and MTV Made. Nick also appeared in an episode of Disney Channel's 'Shake it Up' with Bella Thorne.

Before joining Simon Cowell's band 'Pretty Much' in 2016, Nick also competed on the sixth season of MTV's America's Best Dance Crew with the Iconic Boyz in 2011.

Nick is Not New to Performing

hoodies and flannels are all ik👌🏽😎 A post shared by Nick Mara (@therealnickmara) on Nov 4, 2016 at 9:18pm PDT

Nick Mara performed alongside Mariah Carey at the 80th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Event.

Besides singing and dancing, Nick also appears to have tried his hand at acting. He starred in a short film called Freeman Velocity and the off-Broadway show Me and Casear Lee. Me and Casear Lee takes place in 1985. According to their website, "Camille Lambert, a former recording star, and songwriter approaches her 43rd birthday. She lives alone in New York City, is heavily in debt, and hasn't dated in more than 3 years.

Hoping to revive her songwriting career, she attends a music industry seminar and meets Caesar Lee, a 22-year-old manager of a teenage singing group. She becomes deeply infatuated with him and he and his group become the primary focus of her professional and personal life.

When these young people betray her, she journeys through the resulting heartaches and disappointments leading her to confront the haunting legacy of her mother's suicide and her own desire to live."

Nick Mara Has Quite an Instagram Following

"did ya get it B" 📸:@brandon_arreaga A post shared by Nick Mara (@therealnickmara) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Nick Mara already has 93.8 thousand followers on his own personal Instagram account, @therealnickmara. His posts include various day to day activities that he does, as well as hanging out with his new band members, messing around on the streets of Los Angeles, or working hard in rehearsal.

Nick always seems to have a smile on his face, no matter what he's doing. His positive attitude appears to rub off on the other guys and creates one big happy family. He sure seems to be enjoying life on the west coast, then again, if you were given a recording contract with Simon Cowell's label, it would be hard to find things to complain about.

Dogs Love Him

dogs just love me 😌 haha A post shared by Nick Mara (@therealnickmara) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

They say dogs are man's best friend, but from the looks of things, maybe Nick Mara is this dog's best friend. On March 27, Nick Mara took to Instagram to say he was in dog heaven. He captioned his post, "dogs just love me" and is seen playing with a beautiful brown boxer.

Many of the comments seemed to focus more on Nick and less on the dog. They said things like, "I love you," "My Boy," "Why are you so handsome?" and "Who doesn't love you?"

One commenter even wrote, "Animals can always tell when they come across a good person!" It looks like Nick already has a steady fan base, and many of the commenters are already picking favorites when in comes to the 'Pretty Much' group. Who can blame them though, everyone looks better with a dog next to them.

He can SING!

👑King by @yearsandyears 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 TAG 3 friends A post shared by Nick Mara (@therealnickmara) on Jun 16, 2016 at 8:28am PDT

Obviously, in order to be in 'Pretty Much', Simon Cowell had to know Nick could carry a note, but it's clear he can do much more than that. Nick started out as a dancer and it was assumed that that was his strong point. However, from the looks of this video, his singing talents are incredible.

The other four boys definitely won't have to pick up any slack for Nick because he could easily be singing solos without any problem. However, since 'Pretty Much' hasn't even come out with original music yet, let's not jump to any solo artist conclusions here. 'Pretty Much' is a force to be reckoned with and we are so excited to see what they can do.

