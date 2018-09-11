According to this bonkers Paul McCartney profile 'The Beatles' used to come together, yeah.

I love The Beatles. Your mom and dad love The Beatles. You probably at least like The Beatles. And, apparently, even The Beatles loved The Beatles. Sometimes literally. All together. Kind of makes you think about "Octopus' Garden" in a whole different light now, doesn't it now???

Sir Paul McCartney, the only Beatle to be both alive and a knight, gave a bonkers interview for GQ's cover story, in which he revealed way more than we ever thought we'd know about the sex lives of John, Paul, George and Ringo. Maybe more than we wanted to know. But now that it's out there, we have to talk about it.

They came together. And we must come together in knowing about it, yeah.

People on Twitter are basically losing their minds over the incredibly salacious article which, as this person pointed out, goes way above and beyond what was expected:

wtf this interview did not need to go as hard as it did thank u to the good ppl at GQ https://t.co/ThdCh0mLgR — Katherine Gillespie (@kattgillespie) September 11, 2018

There are lots of nuggets of gold sprinkled throughout the article, which is well worth a read in its entirety. There is an appearance by Kanye, of course: