Pink tells James Corden how Jon Bon Jovi broke her heart on Carpool Karaoke.

On Tuesday, Pink finally rode shotgun with James Corden for the latest edition of The Late Late Show's popular segment, Carpool Karaoke.

The "What About Us" singer showed off her incredible vocal chops and (heavily choreographed) dance moves, but also opened up to Corden about her first ever heartbreak.

Check it out:

"I ripped his posters off my wall and threw them out. And didn't come out of my room for days. I was devastated. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart," recalled Pink upon learning that Jon Bon Jovi was married when she was about eight-years-old.

But the story has a happy (and hilarious) ending. Not only did Pink end up with husband Carey Hart, but she met Bon Jovi later in life and revealed her girlhood crush. In turn, he sent her a flower arrangement with a pair of leather pants alongside a note that said: "Now you can finally get into my pants."

Hey, how many women can say they got into Bon Jovi's pants!?