Pink slams haters who think she was cringing during Christina Aguilera's performance at the AMAs.

Christina Aguilera performed a tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston during Sunday night's American Music Awards in Los Angeles, and in general, reactions seem to be mixed. But it was one person's reaction — Pink — that's being scrutinized on the internet.
A lot of people interpreted Pink as full-on cringing during Aguilera's performance.
And it appears that some people felt the same way about Aguilera as they thought Pink did. Meaning, they hated it.
But Mark Sundstrom, a producer at Fuse TV (according to his Twitter bio) called out the cattiness, tweeting that Pink and Aguilera had settled their beef last year and have since been friends who respect and admire each other. So knock it off with the pettiness. (I'm paraphrasing).
And Pink retweeted Sundstrom's tweet, adding, "Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's."
Another person pointed out that maybe the camera should have minded its own business.
And other people were happy she called out the negativity in those kinds of rumors.
Others correctly interpreted the face as Pink being intensely into the performance. See, people? You can't always read a person's face from a two-second clip (unless they're reacting to Trump, because you basically always know what that reaction is going to be).
And Mark Cuban also apparently loved it, from his tweet with a clip from the show and the word "wow" (at least, we think that means he loved it?).
In case you're wondering about the actual performance behind all this drama, check out Aguilera's tribute to Houston here.
