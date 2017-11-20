Pink slams haters who think she was cringing during Christina Aguilera's performance at the AMAs.

Yessss Queen. Call that shit out. I'm sick of fighting with Xtina fans and the negativity. Why are we constantly pitting women against each other

Shame on the show for putting you on the spot every 30 seconds during her performance too. Unnecessary!

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's 🤘🏽✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ

. @Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other's amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts

P!nk's face during Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute has me rolling on the floor. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/a8y160BRyE

. @Pink 's face was all of us watching @xtina singing at the #AMAs https://t.co/U1p4qhRFvC pic.twitter.com/E6DcuS1iyK

Christina Aguilera performed a tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston during Sunday night's American Music Awards in Los Angeles, and in general, reactions seem to be mixed. But it was one person's reaction — Pink — that's being scrutinized on the internet.

Others correctly interpreted the face as Pink being intensely into the performance. See, people? You can't always read a person's face from a two-second clip (unless they're reacting to Trump, because you basically always know what that reaction is going to be).

She actually loved it. My other thought was the lights were bright and she was squinting? https://t.co/oNg6OA3yvW — Dana McKay (@danasdirt) November 20, 2017

Girl. The real fans that know and love you KNOW what this face was!! 💜💜💜💜💜 — tramey40 (@tramey40) November 20, 2017

And Mark Cuban also apparently loved it, from his tweet with a clip from the show and the word "wow" (at least, we think that means he loved it?).