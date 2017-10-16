Advertising

Singer Pink reveals just how she asked rapper Eminem to rap on her song "Revenge" in a new interview with EW—hint: it involved a lot of wine. Pink told EW that she "sneak-attacked" Eminem, explaining, "[Producer] Max [Martin] and I started making [“Revenge”], and I wrote this rap. We were drinking a lot of wine, and then I went home and I thought more wine would be a good idea.” More wine is almost always a good idea.

At this point, Pink was ready to ask Eminem if he would do the rap on "Revenge." She said, “I emailed [Eminem]. This is why they call it liquid courage." She continued, "And I said, ‘You know I love you. I like that you work with a lot of the same people, like Rihanna.* She’s hotter than me, but I’m funnier. So I’m going for a rap Grammy, and I’d like to take you along with me.’ It was this long email, and he wrote back right away and just said, ‘Okay.'” Ah, a man of few words (except when he's on stage).

Even though the rapper was in Rio De Janeiro when he got Pink's email, the finished track was in Pink's inbox in just four days. She said she was so excited, she emailed Eminem again, this time writing, "This is the best thing I've ever heard! I want to tackle you and rub your face in the dirt!" She's right; she's funnier than Rihanna.

And just like before, Eminem responded with the same one word: "Okay." I'm starting to think an "okay" from Eminem is pretty much the best thing you can get.

Pink's first LP in five years, Beautiful Trauma, comes out Friday. Eminem has been in the spotlight recently for his anti-Trump freestyle, "The Storm," which he performed last week on BET's Hip-Hop Awards show.

*Pink and Eminem have collaborated on a song before—"Won't Back Down," from his album Recovery.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.