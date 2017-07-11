Advertising

A local radio station in England is searching for a radio pirate who has continually hijacked their station to play a song about masturbation over the airwaves eight times in the last month.

Okay, it's a little funny. giphy

According to The Guardian, a 1970s tune by Ivor Biggun called 'The Winker’s Song,' (purposely "misprinted" to be one letter away from being 'The Wanker's Song'), is being illegally forced on to the output of Mansfield 103.2 in the UK.

Warning, the song is very NSFW, but it is also a total jam and will definitely get stuck in your head.

Tony Delahunty, managing director of Mansfield 103.2, voiced his concern about the offensive song after it was played during a live family broadcast from the 'Mansfield’s Party in the Market' event.

The song, by the way, uses the word "wanker" 36 times. giphy

“Some people have told me that their children have started humming the song in the car," said Delahunty. "We have had calls from people who have found it hilarious, while some have raised their concerns, including our competitors, and a lot of people in the industry are aghast at how difficult it is to stop these people."

Look, this is obviously a very serious offense. There is nothing funny about a song about beating your meat, greasing the three-legged cow or pumping the python. Hundreds are subjected to listening to a tune about waxing the carrot, and that just ain't right. Hopefully the folks at Mansfield 103.2 will be able to catch the jerkoff who is hacking them red-handed.

Okay, I'm officially out of masturbation euphemisms.

Just make sure you wash your hands after you arrest the pirate. Gross.

