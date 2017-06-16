Advertising

It's pretty obvious at this point that Simon Cowell knows how to create successful singing groups. Just look at 'One Direction', 'Fifth Harmony', and 'Little Mix'. His next big project is in the works with a group called 'Pretty Much'.

hey there @brandon_arreaga @theaustinporter @therealnickmara @zionkuwonu @edwinhonoret A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on May 8, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The Los Angeles-based singing and dancing group frequently takes to Instagram to post their escapades throughout the town. The teenage boy band has a large following on Instagram already, with 103 thousand followers, but they decided to branch out and create a YouTube Channel as well.

Advertising

Their first video was posted on Friday, June 16, 2017, and is titled, "Answering Your Questions."

In the video, the boys answer their fan's questions.

Question # 1: If You Could Describe Each Other Using Song Titles, What Would They Be?

Advertising

According to the boys, Nick would be 'Fast Car' because he drives his cars really fast and apparently has some road rage. Brandon was immediately pointed to as 'Work' by Rihanna. According to Austin, Edwin is '22' by Taylor Swift and the end conclusion was that Zion would either be 'Money Longer' or 'Where Are You Now' because nobody ever knows where he is. Apparently, he's always missing.

Question # 2: Where Are You Guys From?

cheers to the freakin weekend 🎉 #PRETTYMUCH A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Advertising

All of the boys are actually from different places. Zion explains that he is from Canada, while Edwin is from Bronx, New York City, and Nick is from Manalapan, New Jersey. Brandon explains that he's from Texas and last but not least, Austin is from "a cave in North Carolina," which he later corrects to "a small town in North Carolina."

Question # 3: Who Takes The Longest to Get Ready in The Morning?

#PRETTYMUCH @therealnickmara ✌️️ A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

After this question was asked, Nick immediately points to himself. All the other guys to a countdown and simultaneously point to him as well. There wasn't even much of a discussion with this question because the answer was apparently so obvious. It kind of makes us wonder what does take Nick so long to get ready.

Advertising

Question # 4: What is One of Your Favorite Memories Together?

The squad over everything 🙌🏽 #PRETTYMUCH A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Apparently, there was an In-n-Out incident. The authorities may or may not have been called and a cone might have been thrown at Austin. Edwin's favorite memory was a time when he played a prank on Nick. According to the boys, Edwin was able to play dead and pretend he was slaughtered, with blood everywhere. Hmmm. Sounds like an interesting prank.

Question # 5: Bag Full of Snakes or Scorpions?

Advertising

[@theaustinporter thinking: "You don't need to take a bath if you're a fish."] 🤔🤔🤔 #PRETTYMUCH A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

The initial response was to assume snakes would be better than scorpions. They claim scorpions can hurt you for no reason, even if you don't do anything to them. However, the boys then clarified that it depends on what kind of snake it is. Edwin adds that there are big snakes that could swallow you. Well...that sounds scary.

Question # 6: Can You Sing My Name in a Song?

Advertising

…or just the beginning? 🚧 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

The question was asked by a user named Daria. The improv session with the band didn't last too long and consisted of them saying Dari and Daria in different notes.

The boys ended the video by asking everyone to hit the subscribe button. It's clear they are having a blast hanging out together, but as a band in their early stages, they definitely love and appreciate the support they get from fans.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.