Twitter is savaging Selena Gomez for seeming to lip sync her AMA performance.

Selena Gomez's performance at Sunday night's American Music Awards sent Twitter into a tizzy, with people debating whether she was singing live or just lipsyncing.

Just months after her kidney transplant, Gomez, newly blond, performed her hit "Wolves." After the performance, she just sort of modestly shrugged at the applause and said "thank you," which you can see in this tweet from the AMAs.

The AMAs also sent out a tweet calling Gomez's performance "unreal."

Funny they should use that word, because some people agreed that Gomez's performance was just that — not real.

It's was probably unreal bc she wasn't singing. — Erin (@erinrty) November 20, 2017

If only she didn't lip sync it 😭 would've been a great performance — Rob Conti (@hymnic) November 20, 2017