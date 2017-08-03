Advertising

Last week, Kid Rock psyched us all out with a threat to Trump up the legislative branch by running for Senate.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

A particularly psyched Kid Rock fan wondered how his ex Sheryl Crow would cope if she were alive today.

Oh man, @SherylCrow must be rolling in her grave right now... pic.twitter.com/o69j53JteC — Tuna Ketchup (@TunaCatsup) July 28, 2017

But, um...

Advertising

Twitter

Crow's hilarious Twitter comeback inspired a musical comeback, a full length Kid Rock diss track with a catchy chorus.

Not only is "Dude I'm Still Alive" now a song, it's an awesome JAM.

In the studio today & I saw I'd be "rolling in my grave" - inspired me to write a song "Dude, I'm Still Alive!" @JeffreyTrott @andrewpetroff pic.twitter.com/7dwaNuMENK — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 29, 2017

Because Crow is a #HollywoodElite, she dares to turn her song of survival into an anti-Trump SMEAR, going after the Commander-in-Chief!

Advertising

She went there. Giphy

If you can get back her shameful bad words about President Trump, here are the lyrics so you can sing along.

Twitter: @SherylCrow

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.