Last week, Kid Rock psyched us all out with a threat to Trump up the legislative branch by running for Senate.
A particularly psyched Kid Rock fan wondered how his ex Sheryl Crow would cope if she were alive today.
But, um...
Crow's hilarious Twitter comeback inspired a musical comeback, a full length Kid Rock diss track with a catchy chorus.
Not only is "Dude I'm Still Alive" now a song, it's an awesome JAM.
Because Crow is a #HollywoodElite, she dares to turn her song of survival into an anti-Trump SMEAR, going after the Commander-in-Chief!
If you can get back her shameful bad words about President Trump, here are the lyrics so you can sing along.