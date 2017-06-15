Advertising

We've seen what Simon Cowell can do when it comes to boy bands. 'One Direction' became an overnight sensation after Simon Cowell decided the five solo artists would do well as a group.

Now that the years have gone by and 'One Direction' has gone in different directions, it's time for Simon to start training up his new talent. 'Pretty Much' is Simon's new boy band of adorable teen heartthrobs. However, we don't know too much about them yet, so here are 5 things you may not know.

There are Five Boys in the Band 'Pretty Much'

Your boys 🙃 #PRETTYMUCH A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on May 15, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Meet the five guys that are soon to be insanely famous. Simon has been consistently sticking with five members for his bands, and it appears to be working. 'Pretty Much' includes Brandon Arreaga, Zion Kuwonu, Austin Porter, Edwin Honoret, and Nick Mara.

Individually, these boys each have a huge following on social media, but it's obvious that they are stronger together. Their 'Pretty Much' Instagram account has been growing rapidly, and they currently have 97.4 thousand followers. It's clear that these boys appreciate their fans already. They are constantly posting funny videos and pictures, as well as interacting with their followers.

They Are Based in Los Angeles

If we wanted to crash someone’s house party in LA…. who’d be down? We’re serious #PRETTYMUCHHOUSEPARTY A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Jun 10, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Unlike 'One Direction' who was discovered on Britain's Got Talent, 'Pretty Much' is based in Los Angeles, Ca. According to Heavy.com, the group has spent the last eight months in Los Angeles, rehearsing and practicing their dance moves.

It's unknown yet, who will be the front runner of the group, but it's speculated that Brandon Arrega (the one with glasses) could stand out as the leader of the group.

They Can Also Dance

OK but @majorlazer x @camila_cabello x @travisscott x @quavohuncho x @prettymuch?? #issayes 😈 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

When it comes to dancing though, all five boys have unbeatable skills. Unlike other boy bands around, it is clear that they have taken a dance class or two. A quick scroll through their Instagram account will show you just how good they are.

It's not clear how they are going to be able to sing while doing insane dance moves like that, but I suppose that's why they are so talented.

Simon is Grooming Them For Success

we going back to back A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

From freestyle in a dance studio to hours of practice, it's obvious that Simon knows what he's doing. He allows these boys to have fun and just enjoy doing what they love, as you can see in this video:

PRETTYMUCH freestyling 😉 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Jun 13, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

According to TMZ, the boys in 'Pretty Much' have been spotted hanging out with Simon at his Beverly Hills Mansion. He even trusted them enough to drive his vintage Bronco. Although he was in the passenger seat for the ride, so maybe he still understands that they are wild teenagers.

They Don't Have Any Original Music Yet

does anyone know what edwin is saying ? 😂🤔 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on May 16, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Okay, so their covers are amazing, but as for new music, there has been a buzz in the industry about Simon launching a new boy band. It wouldn't be the first time a group like this has given him ridiculous success. Many of the details are still under wraps, but according to TMZ, Simon's company filed a trademark application for Pretty Much back in January, explaining that the name would be used "in connection with musical recordings, videos, ringtones and tons of merchandise typically associated with bands."

I think it's safe to say that things are in the works, but for now, we will just have to enjoy the covers 'Pretty Much' posts online. Hopefully, we get to hear some original music soon because the anticipation is building.

lucky for you that’s what I like ☘☘☘ @brunomars A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Jun 9, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

