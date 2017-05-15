Advertising

Snoop Dogg had a sign language interpreter at a recent concert at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans. But one might argue that the interpreter WAS the show, and everyone else, including Snoop Dogg himself, were just background noise.

The interpreter, named Holly Maniatty, went way and above her job description in translating Snoop's set for the hearing impaired. She gave it %110 and her performance was so captivating, the video went viral.

Just watch:

I didn't know which one to watch @snoopdogg or the #interpreter 🙌🏼 #JazzFest #neworleans

The video has been shared over 250,000 times on Facebook, and all anyone wants to talk about is the interpreter:

As this lady pointed out, being an interpreter is not an easy job. But this woman went above and beyond.

It's especially moving when you think about what her performance means for the hearing-impaired.

The performance is going viral over on Twitter, too. Because it's obv too good for just one platform!

Good morning. Here's a video of a sign language interpreter at a Snoop Dogg concert to immediately cheer you up. https://t.co/ingADcNMEB — LuisMiguelEchegaray (@lmechegaray) May 15, 2017

I think she's better then Snoop himself.https://t.co/QdcyGJDJ1m — Doobious Sources (@DoobiousSources) May 13, 2017

Sign language Interpreter @BirdVery (Holly Maniatty) completely upstages @SnoopDogg on his own show.



She is 🔥🔥



👏👏 for having her on stage pic.twitter.com/nklsWG44vY — Sam Gichuru (@SamGichuru) May 10, 2017

May we all be as passionate about our jobs as this sign language interpreter at a Snoop Dogg concert. pic.twitter.com/aonmQJ2EiP — Rob Port (@robport) May 10, 2017

Let's hope Snoop's ego is not bruised by all this attention being paid to this woman. JK, knowing Snoop Dogg (and we know him well), it seems highly unlikely he would have anything but high praise for her performance.

