We wish we could say Taylor Swift was in the studio recording her next album right now, but unfortunately, she has been spending her time in a Denver courtroom. The singer is testifying against a man named DJ David Mueller for groping her bare rear end during a 2013 meet and greet. The DJ attempted to sue Swift for allegedly ruining his career, so Swift is counter-suing him for just $1.

Fans have been sending Swift messages of support throughout the brutal trial, and the latest Swiftie to chime in is none other than Kesha. The singer took to Twitter to let Swift know she has her back.

. @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer. — kesha (@KeshaRose) August 14, 2017

"I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer," she tweeted at Swift.

It's no surprise that Swift has Kesha on her side, considering the ways Swift has shown Kesha support in the past. In early 2016, Kesha testified against music producer Dr. Luke for sexually assaulting her. The court ruled that Kesha could not get out of her recording contract with Dr. Luke's recording label. Swift responded by donating $250,000 to Kesha. "In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time," Taylor's spokesperson told BuzzFeed at the time.

These two women are so above trash dudes it's not even funny. Boy, bye.

