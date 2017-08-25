Advertising

On Thursday night, Taylor Swift released the first single off her upcoming album, "Look What You Made Me Do." The full music video for the song will premiere Sunday night on the MTV Video Music Awards, but Swift shared a sneak peek of it on her Twitter page Friday.

NEWS: Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video will officially premiere at the MTV #VMAs this sunday! #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/iiLx1oBA9R — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 25, 2017

While virtually everyone on the internet had their own take on the song, a number of people thought some of the shots from the music video looked awfully familiar. Like Beyoncé's 2016 video album Lemonade familiar.

Still from this music video look like very bad rip offs of Lemonade. https://t.co/PfcfivgLr0 — Darth Susan 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@TheNeueJohn) August 25, 2017

According to Buzzfeed, people pointed out that Swift's music video appeared to be using the same Southern Gothic visuals as Lemonade.

Plus, Swift and her dancers are wearing black leotards much like Beyoncé and her dancers did in her iconic Super Bowl performance of "Formation."

People started trolling Swift by changing Beyoncé's lyrics so they'd be applicable to her.

"When he fucks me good, I take his ass to a Whole Foods." pic.twitter.com/bEaia83T6r — Bae Grylls (@TheAuracl3) August 25, 2017

"My daddy Pennsylvania,

momma from Pennsylvania,

You mix that Pennsyl with a Vania I am from Pennylvaniaaaa" pic.twitter.com/uJZ2K9fJX7 — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) August 25, 2017

"I got Miracle Whip in my bag, swag" pic.twitter.com/5E8vkJN1C4 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 25, 2017

And they started comparing her to inferior brands of lemon-flavored drinks.

Simply Lemonade vs Ssips Lemonade pic.twitter.com/EEJjG1rK1z — jujoffer (@jujoffer) August 25, 2017

Lemonade and Minute Maid pic.twitter.com/onBLP9pHvR — Neal Carter (@nealcarter) August 25, 2017

This looks like Lemonade: Crystal Light. https://t.co/x2l6MAZyt0 — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) August 25, 2017

Mike's Hard Lemonade by Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/QTO0fJBDT7 — Tuxedo Flask (@TheLoveBel0w) August 25, 2017

Some compared her to a different kind of beverage.

It looks like this is going to be a Taylor Swift's "Lemonade". Pumpkin Spice. pic.twitter.com/ffXJOl8pQf — Nato Jacobs (@DomTheHuman) August 25, 2017

One person had a feeling that all of this would turn out a lot like the scene in Bring It On where the Clovers find out their dance routine had been stolen.

When Beyonce and her Formation backup dancers see Taylor Swift's new video pic.twitter.com/H11vxczdCl — Jerrah Mormont (@BostonJerry) August 25, 2017

Did Tay really rip off Bey? Guess we'll have to wait for the full video to see.

