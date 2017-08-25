On Thursday night, Taylor Swift released the first single off her upcoming album, "Look What You Made Me Do." The full music video for the song will premiere Sunday night on the MTV Video Music Awards, but Swift shared a sneak peek of it on her Twitter page Friday.
While virtually everyone on the internet had their own take on the song, a number of people thought some of the shots from the music video looked awfully familiar. Like Beyoncé's 2016 video album Lemonade familiar.
According to Buzzfeed, people pointed out that Swift's music video appeared to be using the same Southern Gothic visuals as Lemonade.
Plus, Swift and her dancers are wearing black leotards much like Beyoncé and her dancers did in her iconic Super Bowl performance of "Formation."
People started trolling Swift by changing Beyoncé's lyrics so they'd be applicable to her.
And they started comparing her to inferior brands of lemon-flavored drinks.
Some compared her to a different kind of beverage.
One person had a feeling that all of this would turn out a lot like the scene in Bring It On where the Clovers find out their dance routine had been stolen.
Did Tay really rip off Bey? Guess we'll have to wait for the full video to see.